Photo 804
D is for Do It!
Rain, that is! Do it! We need lots of rain. Semi-abstract raindrops on my front step, this afternoon.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1272
photos
33
followers
43
following
220% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
4th August 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
abstractaug2020
,
aug20words
