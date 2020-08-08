Previous
Next
H is for Happy Hamish by spanishliz
Photo 808

H is for Happy Hamish

I tried doing a smiling selfie, but ended up looking scary instead of happy! Hamish always has a smile on his face!
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise