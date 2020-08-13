Sign up
Photo 813
M is for Monotone
Actually, I guess I've gone for monochrome, but believe me, I was grunting a monotone sound as I tried to reach my toes!
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
blackandwhite
,
hand
,
foot
,
monotone
,
aug20words
Jacqueline
ace
Lol!
August 13th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Oh soooo hilarious 🤣
August 13th, 2020
