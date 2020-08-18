Previous
R is for Red by spanishliz
Photo 818

R is for Red

My Red cap that is, the very one I wore as a teenager playing softball for my hometown team.
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Lesley ace
Great choice for August words
August 18th, 2020  
