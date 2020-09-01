Sign up
Photo 832
Stormy Cloudscape, with Seagull
Trying to incorporate today's word along with some S words for the monthly theme :) Despite the clouds, it still hasn't rained!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1332
photos
31
followers
41
following
4
365
FinePix XP60
1st September 2020 12:05pm
Tags
seagull
,
clouds
,
cloudscape
,
sep20words
,
septssubjects
