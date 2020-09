Soldier Dad

For today's word, and also an "S" subject, I thought a collage of Dad in uniform would work. Mum's in a couple too, including the wedding photo on the left, which has been colourised on the MyHeritage site. On the right, a studio portrait of Mum and Dad, Dad in his football (soccer) kit as part of his unit's team, and Dad (cropped from larger pic with two of his brothers). All were taken during WWII.