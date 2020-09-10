Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 841
Slugger Teddy and Shamrock
Today's word is "teddy bear" so here they are, also using some S words for that challenge ;) Teddy's wearing his baseball shirt to help me watch Blue Jays games.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1353
photos
31
followers
41
following
230% complete
View this month »
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
Latest from all albums
212
253
839
45
254
840
841
255
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th September 2020 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teddy bear
,
sep20words
,
septssubjects
carol white
ace
Very cute, love the white one
September 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close