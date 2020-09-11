Sign up
Photo 842
Snowy Landscape
I'm justifying posting this old picture by invoking "Flashback Friday". I miss walking by the river and seeing this bridge, and "snowy" worked for an S subject.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
1354
photos
31
followers
41
following
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
212
839
45
254
840
841
255
842
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
22nd January 2019 1:33pm
Tags
snow
,
bridge
,
river
,
sep20words
,
septssubjects
carol white
ace
Nicely captured, looks very chilly
September 11th, 2020
