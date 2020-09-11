Previous
Next
Snowy Landscape by spanishliz
Photo 842

Snowy Landscape

I'm justifying posting this old picture by invoking "Flashback Friday". I miss walking by the river and seeing this bridge, and "snowy" worked for an S subject.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Nicely captured, looks very chilly
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise