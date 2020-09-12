Sign up
Photo 843
Scrapbooking Pen
It has a nice, fine nib for writing on scrapbook pages - and I almost never use it. These days I'm more likely to make cards by hand, and do photo books online.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
12th September 2020 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
pen
,
scrapbooking
,
sep20words
,
septssubjects
carol white
ace
Nicely captured
September 12th, 2020
