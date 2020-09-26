Previous
Scarf as Mask by spanishliz
Photo 857

Scarf as Mask

Don't think I'll be going with this, even when it gets cold, at least not with this particular scarf - it's itchy! It also seems to be trying to take over my entire face, eyes and all...
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
