Scarf Selfie with Cubism Filters

Full disclosure: I didn't like the cubism effect much at Lunapic's site (which I found after a search), but I loved both "Picasso" (on the left) and "Floating" (right). Made a collage of those two at BeFunky. I do so love it when a "word of the day" (cubism) sends me off to find new things like this - it's fun!