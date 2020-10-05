Sign up
What's on TV?
Actually, Precious only reacts to the TV when there's bagpipe music, especially a single piper! Today she was interested in getting on my lap for a cuddle :)
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
tv
,
cat
,
pet
