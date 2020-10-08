Sign up
Photo 869
Hello!
We're planning a lazy, stay at home day today, so here's Precious saying "Hello!"
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1415
photos
32
followers
42
following
238% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th October 2020 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
whiskers
