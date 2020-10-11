Previous
Next
Uninvited Guest by spanishliz
Photo 872

Uninvited Guest

Sunday coffee on my friend's terrace attracted this buzzy fellow. Not sure if he wanted the ice cream or the apple pie.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise