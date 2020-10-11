Sign up
Photo 872
Uninvited Guest
Sunday coffee on my friend's terrace attracted this buzzy fellow. Not sure if he wanted the ice cream or the apple pie.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1421
photos
32
followers
42
following
238% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
11th October 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
pie
,
insect
,
ice crea
