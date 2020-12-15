Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 937
Christmas Parcel
Had a UPS guy at the door today bearing a box of Christmas goodies from my friend in Singapore. Yum!
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
christmas
,
food
,
cake
,
cookies
,
package
,
turron
