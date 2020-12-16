Previous
Are Those My Feet? by spanishliz
Photo 938

Are Those My Feet?

Photo taken on 12 November, run through a few effects in BeFunky, added a "grunge" frame. (They are, indeed, my feet.)
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Liz Milne
Original image is here
https://365project.org/spanishliz/extras/2020-11-12
December 16th, 2020  
