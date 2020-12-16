Sign up
Photo 938
Are Those My Feet?
Photo taken on 12 November, run through a few effects in BeFunky, added a "grunge" frame. (They are, indeed, my feet.)
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1558
photos
33
followers
43
following
256% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
frame
,
mat
,
etsooi-126
Liz Milne
ace
Original image is here
https://365project.org/spanishliz/extras/2020-11-12
December 16th, 2020
https://365project.org/spanishliz/extras/2020-11-12