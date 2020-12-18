Sign up
Photo 940
Stocking Up
My meal delivery guy is only going to be making one more run before Christmas, then not until a week after New Year's, so I got extra this time. Still room for a few, so I'll take advantage of his run next week too.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1563
photos
33
followers
43
following
Tags
food
,
freezer
