Photo 943
Cards for Neighbours
I also print out some photos for each neighbour, usually ones I've taken of them or their pets during the last year. Hand delivered, of course.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st December 2020 3:00pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
christmas
,
cards
,
christmas cards
