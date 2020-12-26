Previous
Paw Prints in the Snow
Paw Prints in the Snow

It didn't snow here for Christmas Day, at least not until late in the evening. Woke up to snow on Boxing Day morning, though, and some paw prints in the snow.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

