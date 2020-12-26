Sign up
Photo 948
Paw Prints in the Snow
It didn't snow here for Christmas Day, at least not until late in the evening. Woke up to snow on Boxing Day morning, though, and some paw prints in the snow.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th December 2020 10:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
footprint
,
paw print
