Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 950
Third Turkey Dinner!
My sister and brother-in-law (the chef) sent me home after our Covid Christmas with enough food for three full dinners, one turkey sandwich and one more snack (tonight's). Yum!
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1583
photos
33
followers
43
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Latest from all albums
361
947
948
362
363
949
950
364
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
28th December 2020 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
turkey
,
cranberry
,
veg
,
turnip
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close