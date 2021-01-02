Sign up
Photo 955
New Snow for the New Year
Snowed overnight and today the sun is shining, making for a lovely day altogether.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
1595
photos
33
followers
43
following
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
953
367
1
368
954
2
955
369
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
2nd January 2021 1:28pm
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
sunshine
Lesley
ace
I love days like this. We’ve just had another dollop of snow, so I’m hoping for something similar to your weather in the morning.
January 2nd, 2021
