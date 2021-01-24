Sign up
Photo 977
Yesterday Was Handwriting Day...
I didn't get out for a walk today, but I DID write a quiz (for the trivia website I frequent). This is part of the "creative" process, before it goes into a template.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th January 2021 4:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
paper
,
handwriting
,
quiz
