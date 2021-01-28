Previous
Just Passing Over by spanishliz
Just Passing Over

It was a bright, sunny, very cold day today, so I stayed indoors. Luckily for me, this beauty flew over so I could take its picture :)
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Liz Milne

