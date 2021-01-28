Sign up
Photo 981
Just Passing Over
It was a bright, sunny, very cold day today, so I stayed indoors. Luckily for me, this beauty flew over so I could take its picture :)
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
airplane
,
aeroplane
