Previous
Next
Indalo Man by spanishliz
Photo 997

Indalo Man

The Indalo Man is a symbol of the part of Spain where I lived for nearly twenty years. He's meant to bring good luck, and to ensure a return to that area. I have several representations of him, but this wee box photographed best.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise