Photo 997
Indalo Man
The Indalo Man is a symbol of the part of Spain where I lived for nearly twenty years. He's meant to bring good luck, and to ensure a return to that area. I have several representations of him, but this wee box photographed best.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
13th February 2021 6:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
box
,
treasure
,
for2021
,
indalo man
