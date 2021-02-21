Sign up
Photo 1005
Portrait #7: Precious Posing
Took this a couple of days ago, in colour, played with it a bit using BeFunky.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1744
photos
33
followers
49
following
Tags
portrait
,
cat
,
pet
,
whiskers
,
bw
,
for2021
Judith Johnson
Stunning, sharp image
February 21st, 2021
