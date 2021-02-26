Previous
Next
Box Lid Close Up by spanishliz
Photo 1010

Box Lid Close Up

The box for which this is the lid often features in my photos as a perch for Teddy or Precious. I thought the weave would do for "texture" for this week's flash of red theme.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Nicely captured close-up
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise