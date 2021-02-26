Sign up
Photo 1010
Box Lid Close Up
The box for which this is the lid often features in my photos as a perch for Teddy or Precious. I thought the weave would do for "texture" for this week's flash of red theme.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1761
photos
34
followers
50
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
25th February 2021 11:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
box
,
texture
,
weave
,
lid
,
for2021
Judith Johnson
Nicely captured close-up
February 26th, 2021
