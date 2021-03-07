Sign up
Photo 1019
Pink Cat Toy
The toy is actually pink red and yellow, but I've tried to get just the pink bit. It's one I can hold and dangle for Precious to play with, or she'll amuse herself if I prop it somewhere that she can reach it.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1790
photos
34
followers
50
following
279% complete
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1016
64
431
1017
65
432
1018
1019
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
7th March 2021 9:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pink
,
cat toy
,
rainbow2021
Lin
ace
Nicely captured
March 7th, 2021
