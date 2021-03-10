Sign up
Photo 1022
Yellow Sign
This slightly drunken School Ahead sign was spotted on the same walk as yesterday's sign.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
yellow
,
sign
,
school
,
rainbow2021
