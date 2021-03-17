Sign up
Photo 1029
Yellow Bin (?)
I think there is grit in there, for use in the adjacent parking lot when cars get stuck in the snow. I think.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
5th March 2021 3:52pm
Tags
yellow
,
car
,
bin
,
rainbow2021
