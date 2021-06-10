Sign up
Photo 1114
Weeds? Not Weeds?
These grow in my flower beds every year, and I'm never sure if they are weeds or not. They're pretty so I leave them.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2109
photos
36
followers
51
following
305% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th June 2021 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
weed
,
30dayswild2021
Lin
ace
They are lovely - I'd leave them too.
June 10th, 2021
