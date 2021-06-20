Previous
Garden Truck by spanishliz
Garden Truck

The people whose safety vests I photographed the other day were working on this garden. It's another interesting one from our parks people!
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Liz Milne

spanishliz
Liz Milne
Carole Sandford ace
Oh I like this!
June 20th, 2021  
