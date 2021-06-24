Previous
Next
About to Cross the Bridge by spanishliz
Photo 1128

About to Cross the Bridge

After I got my second dose of vaccine today, my sister took me for a bit of a drive. She got hers earlier this week.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise