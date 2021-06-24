Sign up
Photo 1128
About to Cross the Bridge
After I got my second dose of vaccine today, my sister took me for a bit of a drive. She got hers earlier this week.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2168
photos
36
followers
51
following
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
173
174
541
268
1127
269
542
1128
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th June 2021 2:24pm
Tags
blue
,
water
,
bay of quinte
,
30dayswild2021
