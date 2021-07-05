Sign up
Photo 1139
Save a Vase
Leave the flowers in the garden! My roses are still blooming@
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2211
photos
35
followers
51
following
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
184
551
185
552
1138
186
553
1139
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
5th July 2021 11:52am
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
garden
,
jul21words
