Photo 1153
Farmed Framed
I imagine this man FARMED his land in Pennsylvania for many years, and now I've FRAMED him at work. Photo is from another "sisters" trip a few years ago.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
pennsylvania
,
horse
,
farmer
,
farm
,
framed
,
farmed
,
jul21words
