Photo 1160
Rose of Sharon
My rose of Sharon is blooming, and don't you think those PETALs look a bit like a PLATE?
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
26th July 2021 8:09am
Tags
plate
,
petal
,
rose of sharon
,
jul21words
