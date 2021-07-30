Sign up
Photo 1164
Smile!
I concede that most people don't think of hand cream as SLIME, but I truly dislike the feel of it. Anyway, I've used some to draw a SMILE on my palm...
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6
2
365
FinePix XP60
30th July 2021 10:09am
View Info
View All
Public
View
smile
,
hand
,
palm
,
slime
,
jul21words
Lin
ace
I was just posting my "smile" photo and wondered who would be able to get "slime" too - well done!
July 30th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Oh you brave soul you!!
July 30th, 2021
