Smile! by spanishliz
Smile!

I concede that most people don't think of hand cream as SLIME, but I truly dislike the feel of it. Anyway, I've used some to draw a SMILE on my palm...
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Lin ace
I was just posting my "smile" photo and wondered who would be able to get "slime" too - well done!
July 30th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Oh you brave soul you!!
July 30th, 2021  
