Photo 1166
Pop Art Arch
A is for "abstract" and "arch" :) OK, so maybe Pop Art isn't all that abstract, but I like the effect. The arch is in my house, between my living room and front hallway.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
1st August 2021 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
arch
,
popart
,
aug21words
Lin
ace
Cool
August 2nd, 2021
