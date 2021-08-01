Previous
Pop Art Arch by spanishliz
Pop Art Arch

A is for "abstract" and "arch" :) OK, so maybe Pop Art isn't all that abstract, but I like the effect. The arch is in my house, between my living room and front hallway.
1st August 2021

Liz Milne

August 2nd, 2021  
