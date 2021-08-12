Previous
Lines and Landscape by spanishliz
Photo 1177

Lines and Landscape

It's just a little parkette near my place, and a weak attempt to use today's words.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Photo Details

