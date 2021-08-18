Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1183
Reflection
This was taken last weekend, at our first real family meal in at least a year. I noticed that four of the five of us were reflected in the coffee pot (and my sister was sitting opposite) and just took a snapshot.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2354
photos
35
followers
49
following
324% complete
View this month »
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
Latest from all albums
595
228
229
1182
596
230
597
1183
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th August 2021 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
reflection
,
family
,
dinner
,
aug21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close