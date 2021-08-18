Previous
Reflection by spanishliz
Photo 1183

Reflection

This was taken last weekend, at our first real family meal in at least a year. I noticed that four of the five of us were reflected in the coffee pot (and my sister was sitting opposite) and just took a snapshot.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
