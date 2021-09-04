Sign up
Photo 1200
Snuggles
Precious is still letting me take lots of photos, including one of us snuggling :)
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2408
photos
35
followers
49
following
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
4th September 2021 2:21pm
Tags
cuddles
,
cat
,
pet
,
whiskers
,
precious
,
selfie
,
cat tree
