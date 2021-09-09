Sign up
Photo 1205
Morning Visitor - Looking for Peanuts!
I stayed at my sister's house last night (doctor's orders after cataract procedure) and was there this morning when this chap and a mate came tapping at the patio door, looking for their daily dose of peanuts!
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2425
photos
35
followers
48
following
330% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
9th September 2021 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blue jay
,
theme-animals
