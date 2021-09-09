Previous
Morning Visitor - Looking for Peanuts! by spanishliz
Morning Visitor - Looking for Peanuts!

I stayed at my sister's house last night (doctor's orders after cataract procedure) and was there this morning when this chap and a mate came tapping at the patio door, looking for their daily dose of peanuts!
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
