Previous
Next
Front Yard Visitor by spanishliz
Photo 1281

Front Yard Visitor

This blue jay was good enough to sit in my lilac long enough for me to take a photo through my front window.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise