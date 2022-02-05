Sign up
Photo 1354
Sunny Spot
Precious loves to find a sunny spot in which to relax.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2896
photos
39
followers
52
following
370% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
5th February 2022 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
sun
,
cat
,
sunny
,
pet
,
precious
