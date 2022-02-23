Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1372
Lines - Woodgrain
It's the top of a shelf unit, I'm not even sure if it is real wood, but the grain in nice.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2950
photos
39
followers
52
following
375% complete
View this month »
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
Latest from all albums
784
1370
1371
418
785
1372
786
419
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
23rd February 2022 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
lines
,
wood
,
grain
,
woodgrain
,
for2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close