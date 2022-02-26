Previous
All Eyes and Whiskers by spanishliz
Photo 1375

All Eyes and Whiskers

I tried to take a cute photo of Precious today, but she moved toward me too quickly. She was doing the same here, but I had a grip on her :)
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
