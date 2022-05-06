Previous
Birds on a Fence by spanishliz
Birds on a Fence

This is taken through my not very clean kitchen window (the outside is hard to reach), but I spotted this pair and wanted to take a snap.
6th May 2022

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
summerfield ace
isn't that where that darn squirrel was the other day?
May 6th, 2022  
