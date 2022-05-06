Sign up
Photo 1444
Birds on a Fence
This is taken through my not very clean kitchen window (the outside is hard to reach), but I spotted this pair and wanted to take a snap.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
6th May 2022 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fence
,
mourning dove
,
mayhalf22
summerfield
ace
isn't that where that darn squirrel was the other day?
May 6th, 2022
