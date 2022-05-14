Sign up
Photo 1452
Half Packaging, Half Cat Food
I've taken to ordering cat food for Precious online (litter, too). It's so much easier than walking home carrying it, even when the store is nearby.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3239
photos
37
followers
51
following
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
