Ducks and Sheep by spanishliz
Ducks and Sheep

The decoy ducks were hand carved by my brother-in-law's father. He made dozens, if not hundreds, of them over the years. The sheep are neat garden ornaments from a local shop.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Lovely shot!
May 18th, 2022  
