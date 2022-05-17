Sign up
Photo 1455
Ducks and Sheep
The decoy ducks were hand carved by my brother-in-law's father. He made dozens, if not hundreds, of them over the years. The sheep are neat garden ornaments from a local shop.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3258
photos
39
followers
53
following
398% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
17th May 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
dandelion
,
duck
,
garden
,
sheep
,
decoy
,
mayhalf22
,
nomowmay-22
Mags
ace
Lovely shot!
May 18th, 2022
