Photo 1457
Half Work, Half Play
The split here is more of a T shape that a true half/half, I guess. The play portion is happening on the sports field of a nearby school, while the work is the preparatory stage of the "rehabilitation" of water pipes on my street.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3268
photos
40
followers
54
following
399% complete
View this month »
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
Latest from all albums
503
870
26
504
871
337
1457
27
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
19th May 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
school
,
sidewalk
,
pipe
,
bollard
,
sport
,
mayhalf22
