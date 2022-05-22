Sign up
Photo 1460
Half Cheesy, Half Not
This was my afternoon snack - baked spud with cheese and broccoli. For some reason all the cheese gathered on one side.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3282
photos
40
followers
54
following
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
Tags
food
,
cheese
,
potato
,
broccoli
,
mayhalf22
