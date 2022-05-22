Previous
Next
Half Cheesy, Half Not by spanishliz
Photo 1460

Half Cheesy, Half Not

This was my afternoon snack - baked spud with cheese and broccoli. For some reason all the cheese gathered on one side.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise